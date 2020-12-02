KOOSKIA — The City of Kooskia recently purchased an ultraviolet-C light disinfection system using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money, according to Sean Nelson, assistant supervisor for the Kooskia ambulance.
The unit, called a ClorDiSys Lantern, is a portable UV-C generator designed for use in emergency vehicles and in other healthcare settings, according to the information sheet on the company’s website.
Kooskia ambulance also purchased a Vital Oxide disinfection unit for a combined cost of $6,800. The information sheet states that the UV-C light is proven effective against viruses, bacteria, molds and spores.
The system is effective as a disinfectant, according to Nelson, and offers an extra level of protection.
“Phillip Legg, Kooskia ambulance supervisor and Mark Anderson, Kooskia fire chief learned about the system after the Lowell QRU bought one,” Nelson said. He added the two men did additional research about the system, learning that Syringa Hospital’s ambulance also uses this. Legg presented information about the UV system to the Kooskia city council at its Oct. 14 meeting.
This does not replace the current system of wiping down the patient area of the ambulance with bleach and medical grade disinfectants, but provides a secondary step, according to Nelson. The portable nature of the system allows flexibility for its use. In addition to use in the back of the ambulance, Nelson said it can be used in the cab of the ambulance, in fire trucks, city hall and the fire station, in offices, and the training room. The normal setting for operation is for 10 minutes, according to Nelson.
