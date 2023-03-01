GRANGEVILLE — The Feb. 21 Idaho County Commissioners meeting included a visit by congressional staffers and highlights of the National Association of Counties (NACo) legislative conference in Washington, D.C. Commissioners approved the order validating the Milner Trail.

Regional directors Clinton Daniel, Kaci Ralston and Tony Snodderly represent Congressman Russ Fulcher, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo, respectively. The three directors, with offices in Lewiston, are meeting with county commissioners in various northern Idaho Counties to hear their concerns.

