GRANGEVILLE — The Feb. 21 Idaho County Commissioners meeting included a visit by congressional staffers and highlights of the National Association of Counties (NACo) legislative conference in Washington, D.C. Commissioners approved the order validating the Milner Trail.
Regional directors Clinton Daniel, Kaci Ralston and Tony Snodderly represent Congressman Russ Fulcher, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo, respectively. The three directors, with offices in Lewiston, are meeting with county commissioners in various northern Idaho Counties to hear their concerns.
Daniel said Fulcher plans to return to in-person town hall meetings this year, including one this spring in Grangeville. No date has been set. Fulcher replaced in-person sessions with virtual town halls during COVID and is glad to return to face-to-face meetings.
All three directors encourage anyone facing a problem with a federal agency to contact them, and a constituent caseworker will assist them.
Commissioner Skip Brandt said he is encouraged by a possible provision in the Farm Bill that would allow counties to share in revenue from national forest timber sales. This is tied to the Good Neighbor authority, which allows for cooperative work.
Brandt and county clerk Kathy Ackerman both attended the National Association of Counties (NACo) legislative conference in mid-February.
Ackerman serves on the steering committee for finance, pension and intergovernmental affairs. The committee is looking at legislation to protect election workers nationwide. She noted that because of harassment and threats against election workers, many election positions remain unfilled. This extends beyond poll workers to county clerks.
Ackerman said the day on Capitol Hill (in D.C.) was great. “It’s important that they know we’re watching,” she concluded.
Brandt serves as a board member of the Western Interstate Region (WIR), associated with NACo, as well as the public lands steering committee.
Brandt enjoyed a face-to-face meeting with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden. He has long wanted to meet Wyden, a Democrat, who has been instrumental in ensuring funding for the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT). Brandt joined a group of 30 or so Oregon county elected officials meeting with Wyden. Brandt presented him with a thank you letter from Idaho County’s Board of Commissioners.
The letter lauded Wyden’s bipartisan work with former Idaho senator Larry Craig and current senator Mike Crapo. “You are proof that work can be accomplished across party lines,” the letter stated. Brandt also credits Wyden with securing a place for the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund. This funding will go towards the new sheriff’s office and detention complex and a remodel of the courthouse.
The board of commissioners approved the order validating the historic Milner Trail after reviewing Matt Jessup’s findings of fact and conclusions of law. (Jessup serves as the county’s civil attorney in addition to deputy prosecutor). He described the route as across the Salmon River from the mouth of French Creek to Mount Idaho.
Idaho County only has jurisdiction over the route when it is not within another highway district. He noted the Mt. Idaho area is within the Grangeville Highway district.
He explained that one of the legal bases to validate the route relied on Idaho County Commissioners validating it in July 1872 and never abandoning it. If a legal reroute is established, the county could vacate the route across private lands.
In response to a question from commissioner Ted Lindsley, Jessup confirmed that the county is not obligated to maintain the route. However, if they begin maintaining it, the county must continue to maintain it.
The debate over Milner Trail heated up last summer when a landowner blocked through traffic on the popular motorized route. Several landowners cited concerns with trespass, shooting and other disruptive behavior. Efforts to develop a suitable route to bypass private lands in the Fish Creek area will resume later this year when the ground is accessible.
