BOISE -- Kendall Automotive Group Inc., recently drafted Dallas Cowboys rookie all-star Leighton Vander Esch to join Kellen Moore as a spokesperson and endorser. Vander Esch, born and raised in Riggins, Idaho, and a graduate of Salmon River High School there, was a crowd-favorite Boise State University player. Although he’ll be starting only his second season in the NFL this September, Vander Esch has already made a name for himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.
“We’re proud to have Leighton join our team,” said Kendall Automotive President Dave Blewett. “He’s a great role model, team player, and knows Idaho—exactly the type of person we want to represent Kendall.”
Vander Esch will work alongside former BSU quarterback and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The duo share popularity in Idaho, a passion for community, as well as an understanding of what it means to be part of a great team. Kendall hopes to showcase these shared values through continued partnership with the player and coach.
A new series of television commercials starring both Moore and Vander Esch will debut this fall.
Kendall Auto Group is family-owned and operates dealerships in Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska. The company employs more than 1,900 team members. Each year, Kendall donates and invests in the communities it serves by supporting a variety of causes such as youth development, education and healthcare for the underserved through its Kendall Cares program. Visit: http://www.kendallauto.com/.
