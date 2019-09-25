STITES -- Alcohol is a suspected factor in a rollover accident into the Clearwater River last week.
Citations are pending against Elijah D. Freydl, 23, of St. Maries, for DUI and failure to show proof of insurance. Freydl was reported with possible injuries, due to the crash; however, he was not transported for medical evaluation.
The crash was reported last Thursday, Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m. five miles south of Stites, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Freydl was driving a 1983 Ford pickup southbound when the vehicle left the road on the west shoulder. The pickup’s undercarriage struck some rocks and then rolled into the river, coming to rest on its top 10 to 15 feet from the shoreline.
Freydl was not wearing a seat belt. Miles Towing provided wrecker services.
