Veterans Day activities are another on a long list of events to take hits in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Several schools that usually host programs to honor veterans — including Clearwater Valley schools in Kooskia, Cottonwood’s Prairie schools, Grangeville High and Kamiah schools — have canceled traditional assemblies and programs for 2020 and will find other ways to honor area veterans.
Sts. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville will be host to guest speaker veteran and state representative Priscilla Giddings, of White Bird; however, due to coronavirus concerns, this event will not be open to the public.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School has found another way to honor veterans this year: a parade.
“We will have a Veterans Day parade where veterans get in their vehicles and leave the [Idaho County] veterans center at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11,” explained GEMS principal Adam Uptmor. “They would then drive up South Street, and turn left on Idaho Street. As they drive by the school, they will turn right on Court Street and circle around the school grounds by taking rights on B and Lake streets. The parade would end at the end of the GEMS campus. Our students will be outside to thank the veterans for their service to our country.”
Additional events:
·Elk City: The VFW Auxiliary invites the community to the annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11, at the VFW Post No. 8311. The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will include roast beef dinner and dessert. The evening will include essay selections by local students from the Patriot’s Pen Competition, as well as presentations of Quilts of Valor and Quilts of Honor to local veterans by the Sew Help Me Quilt Club. All are invited.
·Grangeville: The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center will offer a free lunch to veterans and their family members Nov. 11. Lunch includes beef stew, rolls and desserts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the dining room or to get a meal to take out. Call ahead to take out: 208-983-9387.
·Grangeville: The Veterans Day Patriots Ball is set for the Elks Lodge Saturday, Nov. 7. Cocktails and the “I See America” program with Sandy Riggers will be at 5 p.m. Dinner, catered by Superior Events, is set for 6:30 p.m. A silent auction, raffles, prizes, music and dancing will all be part of the evening. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple before Nov. 5; $35 per person at the door. Stop by the veteran center at 318 E. Main Street, call 208-983-9387, or log onto Facebook.com/IDCoVetsCenter for details.
