Idaho County residents Preston Funkhouser and Wendell Thomas were among 16 total recipients honored this month with the 2021 Spirit of Freedom award.
Established by U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) in 2002, this Idaho veterans’ service award recognizes the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans. As of 2021, 350 awards will have been presented since its creation.
Both Funkhouser and Thomas were nominated for the award by Crea-D’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 of Grangeville.
Preston Funkhouser
A resident of Clearwater, Funkhouser served 27 years in the U.S. Army. Colonel Funkhouser served in intelligence in the Vietnam War and earned many awards, including the Legion of Merit two times, the Bronze Star Medal three times, and the Meritorious Service Medal four times. Following his service, he went on to serve his community in law enforcement and search and rescue. He also worked 17 years as a federal investigator, and served as vice commander with the American Legion in Cascade. Funkhouser has four children, and his oldest son followed in his footsteps, serving in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.
Wendell Thomas
A resident of Grangeville, Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Some of the volunteer efforts he has been involved with include serving with the Camas Prairie Honor Guard and working with the Veteran Center. He was recognized for his work with hospice care and his commitment to being with veterans in their final days and hours. When asked about a particular volunteer activity that has stood out for Thomas, he recalled his experience being with a Korean War veteran who received his Award for Korean Service in his final days. The veteran received his award before passing, and Thomas recalled the smile on the veteran’s face was well worth the effort.
“The Spirit of Freedom Award provides an opportunity to recognize the outstanding service to our nation of area veterans and many Idahoans who dedicate considerable time to supporting those who have served our country,” said Senator Crapo. “I thank this year’s award recipients, and the many other Idahoans like them who may not be recognized yet, for their thoughtful and unwavering efforts to help others in our communities.”
Submissions for the 2022 Spirit of Freedom Service Award can be made by contacting Courtney Lehosit in Crapo’s Boise office. Award recipients receive a certificate for their service, as well as a United States flag that has been flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
