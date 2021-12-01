GRANGEVILLE — “This Veterans Center is completely run by local veterans,” Jinny Cash, Grangeville American Legion Post 37 Adjutant, said of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. “The American Legion and VFW are the forces behind this center.”
Cash reiterated the value of the local American Legion and VFW organizations and what they do for the surrounding communities.
Aside from running the center, area vets from both organizations are busy year-round providing services to our community.
“Come rain, snow or shine, a small group of the VFW post the flags that line Main Street the week before all patriotic holidays and take them down when the holiday is done,” Cash stated. “Just before Memorial Day every year, the VFW partners with Boy Scout Troop 555 to set more than 400 flags at the headstones of veterans at Prairie View Cemetery, then on Memorial Day the VFW and the Legion present the Memorial Day at the WWII Memorial in the cemetery.”
Summer keeps the Legion busy as they sponsor Camas Prairie Zephyr baseball. Both organizations present the Veterans Recognition Day barbeque during Border Days each year. Fall brings school programs including the VFW Patriots Pen contest, recently held at Sts. Peter and Paul School. Eight students from Michelle Sonnen’s class participated, and three were awarded certificates and checks.
Collaborating with the Grangeville Elks and other volunteers, the groups put on the Veterans Day Patriots Ball, which raised money to operate the Idaho County Veterans Center and its many programs.
The Christmas season puts the American Legion Auxiliary to work. As one of the few active auxiliaries in the area, president Molly Severe and her crew send gifts to family members on behalf of all the veterans at the Idaho Veterans Home in Lewiston and provide gifts for each of the residents of the home.
Perhaps the most important task performed by these veterans is to render honors at military funerals and memorials services. Members of the VFW and Legion make up the Camas Prairie Honor Guard. These individuals attend funeral services throughout the region and provide rifle salute and present a flag to veterans’ families upon request. They also participate in proper U.S. and Idaho flag disposal.
Members of the VFW and the Legion also actively support the local National Guard detachment with holiday meals and family support activities.
The American Legion is open to men and women who have served honorably in the military and the VFW is open to those who have served in an overseas conflict. The American Legion Auxiliary is open to any person who is the spouse, daughter, granddaughter, mother or grandmother of a veteran who served honorably in the U. S. military. The Sons of the American Legion is an organization for sons and grandsons of veterans to join and Post 37 has an active Squadron.
In January, the Legion will continue to meet the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m., and the VFW at 7 p.m., both at the center, 318 East Main Street. The auxiliary also meets at the center, the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. American Legion Commander is Shailynn Cornett; Chad Miller is VFW Commander; and Molly Severe is the Legion Auxiliary president.
“I just want everyone to realize what an integral part of the community veterans are, and what these veteran organizations do to support the community as a whole, in addition to supporting local veterans,” Cash emphasized.
For questions, or to rent the veterans center for an event, call Cash at 208-983-9387.
