Some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land.
New this year, veterans can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief (https://idahotap.gentax.com/TAP?Link=PTR). They’ll need an email address. They also can get a paper application (https://tax.idaho.gov/document-mngr/forms_efo00301) on the tax commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They must apply online or mail an application to their county assessor by Tuesday, April 18.
