GRANGEVILLE — For every patriotic holiday and town event, the U.S. flags on Main Street seem to magically appear, waving proudly from each lamppost.
However, it’s not magic that keeps Old Glory flying — it’s hard work and a sense of civic duty that retains and maintains these flags.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 put up the flags for Veterans Day, Border Days, Flag Day, 9-11 Remembrance Day, and other holidays.
“There are about six weeks where they stay up, but otherwise, they are up for shorter periods and then taken down,” said VFW post commander Clinton “Chad” Miller of Grangeville. Miller is among a handful of VFW members who physically place the flags, take them down, and help maintain them throughout the year.
Miller said the VFW has been taking on this task since the early 1960s. When Grangeville’s Main Street got new lampposts in the 2000s, the number of flags grew from 30 to the current 65.
Lions Club president Abner King recently presented a $500 check to Miller on behalf of the Lions to the VFW to help replace the flags, as needed. The donation came with a bonus:
“The Lions will match up to $500 more for any donations that come in from businesses, organizations, or individuals in the community,” he said.
While it may seem the flags would have a long shelf life, the wind, weather, temperatures, and road grime from vehicles do not make that so. The flags fly hundreds of days per year, and about two sets a year are needed, as flags wear down, fray, and become too dirty to use.
“If we could find a way to clean them, that would be great for the ones with some wear left,” Miller said. “But we have tried, and the debris that gets on them from the road is too oily and grimy. It embeds itself in the material.” The fabric is a nylon type, and Miller said canvas flags wear down even more quickly. As traffic, especially diesel trucks, have increased on Main Street throughout the years, the flags wear out faster.
The VFW also maintains the flags at Heritage Square and the Veterans Memorial Garden. In all, it costs about $3,500 each year to replace all the flags.
The flag poles are purchased, then powder-coated (“Otherwise they also pick up grime and then that rubs onto the flags which makes them deteriorate even more quickly,” Miller explained). The VFW placed all the brackets and hardware on the lampposts when they were first installed, so now those are maintained as needed.
“I did not realize the work or the cost that goes into this every year,” King said, adding the Lions Club feels the project is “very worthy.”
Those who wish to donate toward the Main Street flags can drop off funds at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 318 E. Main Street, Grangeville, or mail checks to VFW Flags, 450 Whitetail Drive, Grangeville ID 83530; make checks payable to VFW Post 3520.
“We haven’t asked for a lot of help since we raised about $9,000 after that big windstorm in November 2007,” Miller said. “But we appreciate all the help. We get a lot of comments about the flags and know people appreciate seeing them.”
Miller also thanked the many VFW and American Legion members — past and present — who help put up and take down flags.
“Without them, it wouldn’t happen,” he emphasized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.