Ted Lindsley of Vintage Youth
Ted Lindsley of Grangeville's Vintage Youth lays down the tune that got attendees on their feet dancing to.

Pioneer Park drew a full crowd last Thursday, July 18, for a two-hour performance by Vintage Youth of classic ‘60s, ‘70’s and ‘80s songs. The performance is part of the ongoing Summer Concert series, sponsored by Grangeville Arts. Donations from Thursday’s performance will go toward plans for a performance pavilion to be constructed at the park.

The casual atmosphere at Pioneer Park during Grangeville's Summer Concert series allows for families to relax or wrestle during the performance.

