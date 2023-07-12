Vintage Youth 2023 photo

Grangeville’s Vintage Youth will perform at the first Summer Concert Series this Thursday, July 13.

 Facebook photo

GRANGEVILLE — Grab your chairs and a picnic dinner, it’s time for the long-awaited Free Summer Concert Series.

This year’s program will kick off with Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth this Thursday, July 13.

