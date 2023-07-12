GRANGEVILLE — Grab your chairs and a picnic dinner, it’s time for the long-awaited Free Summer Concert Series.
This year’s program will kick off with Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth this Thursday, July 13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRANGEVILLE — Grab your chairs and a picnic dinner, it’s time for the long-awaited Free Summer Concert Series.
This year’s program will kick off with Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth this Thursday, July 13.
Vintage Youth plays a variety of rock tunes from the 1970s, ‘80s and more. The group consists of local band members including Ted and Wendy Lindsley, Kim Johnson, Todd Marek, Beth Boehmke, Sydney Walker, Paul Boehmke and more.
Concerts are slated for each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Bring chairs, a picnic, beverages, blankets, etc. The Grangeville swimming pool is also open during this time. A reminder that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free; donations will be accepted during the evening, specifically at intermission.
Additional concerts are as follows:
∙July 20: TBA (cancelation)
∙July 27: Heartbreak Pass
∙Aug. 3: Blayne Mosman
∙Aug 10: We’re Missing Parts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.