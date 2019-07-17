GRANGEVILLE – Get ready for the second set in the Free Summer Concert Series.
Vintage Youth will play this Thursday, July 18, 6 p.m., at Pioneer Park.
Vintage Youth is a popular Grangeville band that sings a variety of classic rock, blues and even some country tunes.
Band members include Todd Marek, Kim Johnson, Beth Boehmke, Paul Boehmke, Sydney “B.J.” Walker, Wendy Lindsley and Ted Lindsley.
The band started in a living room a few years ago as a fund-raising gig and has grown from there.
Their Facebook page reads: “Vintage Youth is a classic rock band ... comprised of business professionals and self-proclaimed ‘rock-star wannabes,’ reliving the good ole days when hair was big, guitars were loud, girls wore leopard skin tights ... and so did guys!”
The series – in its 11th year -- is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, and is held each Thursday night July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.
“Thanks to our community for all their support,” said Rachel Young of Grangeville Arts, Inc., at the July 11 concert. Hundreds of people showed up for the first show.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.
Upcoming concerts are Cherry Sisters Revival July 25 and Big Newtons Aug. 1.
