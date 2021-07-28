The Dixie and Jumbo Fires are managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT). The team is focused on firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk.
Virtual Meeting
There will be a virtual public meeting today, July 28 from 6-6:45 p.m. PDT. To join please visit https://bit.ly/3y85u0s. Participants are encouraged to join early to ensure you can access the Microsoft Teams Live platform.
Dixie Fire - The Dixie Fire increased 244 acres yesterday, for a total of 39,869 acres. The fire is growing to the south along the Salmon River and it’s expected to reach Tepee and Jersey Creek in the next couple of days. The fire is at 18 percent containment.
The Fire is moving to the south along the Salmon River in remote and steep terrain that is difficult and dangerous to access. Fire professionals expect the fire to align with topography and move south to north towards the communities of Comstock and Dixie.
Fire professionals have taken advantage of the weather break to strengthen and reinforce contingency lines around Comstock and Dixie. Additional pumps and hose lays are being deployed and installed in preparation of the expected fire movement.
To the north, a Type 1 Hotshot Crew supported efforts in the slop over area along Forest Road 1190/Jack Mountain Road within the Red River drainage. Firefighters were able to go direct and line the slop over and install hose lays to deliver water to the fire. The minimal fire behavior yesterday contributed to this success.
The primary focus continues to be holding and strengthening the approximately 10 miles of fireline along the Forest Road 1190 / Jack Mountain Road and along Forest Road 421 in the Mallard Creek area.
The area closure for the Dixie and Jumbo Fires was been expanded and a new closure order (#01-17-05-21-002) has been signed and is now in effect. This closure order can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices”.
Jumbo Fire - The Jumbo saw an increase of 42 acres yesterday, for a total of 2,346 acres. The fire sits at zero percent containment. The fire continues to be evaluated for further actions and is moving to the south towards the Salmon River.
Salmon River Recreation Advisory - Boaters on the Salmon River are directed to stop at Whitewater Ranch for updated fire information prior to continuing downriver. Expect active fire on the north side of the river from Allison Ranch south to Mackay Bar. Camping is open on both sides of the river below the highwater mark, however, be alert for rolling, flaming debris on river canyon slopes.
Weather and Smoke - Smoke will move out due to more atmospheric instability throughout the day. Smoke settles in our many valleys overnight, later in the day smoke is moved out with help from the suns radiant heat and winds. Transport winds can move smoke in from other fires from adjacent regions, this will likely continue until we see significant widespread precipitation.
The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution for residents of Idaho County and surrounding counties. For more information on smoke conditions visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Evacuations and Closures - Evacuation orders continue to be in place in the communities around the fire perimeter including the Dixie/Comstock Area, Mallard, and Whitewater Ranch. For evacuation information and updates, please call Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100.
The Payette National Forest has issued a closure order south of the Dixie fire for multiple trails on the Krassel Ranger District, including a portion of the Idaho Centennial Trail.
Copies of the official closure orders and maps of the closed areas are available online.
For the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests: a new Closure Order #01-17-05-21-002 is in effect for these fires and can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices”.
For the Payette National Forest: Closure Order #0412-562 is in effect for the Dixie Fire and can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/payette/alerts-notices under “Closures”.
