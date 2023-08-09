COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood is issuing a ‘Voluntary Water Restriction’ and requesting that everyone limit excessive water usage.
According to the City of Cottonwood, this is a result of the pump and shaft in one of the wells failing. Until it is replaced, the city is reduced to one operating well. While the city is working to bring the well back on line, it is going to take some time due to supply chain, availability and coordination to ensure the repairs will work long term.
The city hopes to protect the system and stop disruption due to the added strain of being down a well, and is requesting that residents and businesses help in reducing water use. The city noted the request for water restriction does not include a need to limit normal water usage for drinking, cooking or cleaning.
There is a burn ban issued for Cottonwood due to the heat and disrupted water system. Outdoor burning is prohibited by the ban, which will be in effect until further notice. Barbecues and outdoor cookers are not being disallowed by the order.
