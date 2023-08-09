Cottonwood News standing

Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood is issuing a ‘Voluntary Water Restriction’ and requesting that everyone limit excessive water usage.

According to the City of Cottonwood, this is a result of the pump and shaft in one of the wells failing. Until it is replaced, the city is reduced to one operating well. While the city is working to bring the well back on line, it is going to take some time due to supply chain, availability and coordination to ensure the repairs will work long term.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.