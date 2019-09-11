GRANGEVILLE – More than 300 quilts lines the streets of Grangeville Saturday, Sept. 7, in celebration of the Biannual Quilt and Art Walk.
Heritage Square held more than 80 of those quilts for which visitors purchased tickets and whose names were drawn as winners at the end of the day. Proceeds went to the Animal Rescue Foundation in Grangeville and the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston.
One Clarkston, Wash., woman made 63 of those quilts possible.
Sherry Robinson donated the 63 quilt tops she had pieced together and sewn.
“I love to do the top work – picking out the fabric and designing the pieces,” she explained.
“I’m just not that into quilting them,” she laughed.
She began making quilts in the 1980s and had been saving the quilt tops for years. She said she loves animals – especially Tuxedo cats – and, so, when the opportunity came for her to donate the quilt tops, she jumped at it.
Jody Hoogland with Homegrown Quilts in Grangeville and Lewiston asked for volunteers to quilt the tops or ‘Adopt a Top.” Many people took on the projects and provided the backings, batting and quilting.
“They all did such a beautiful job,” said Robinson as she viewed the quilts on Saturday. “I’m very thankful for the quilters who did the work, and so glad they are going to such a good cause.”
(0) comments
