Recycling Jay Hill and Isaac Hill
ICR volunteers Jay Hill and his son, Isaac, take a cardboard box for recycling.

 By David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press
Patrick Phillips
ICR volunteer Patrick Phillips carries a load of flattened cardboard.

Another busy collection for Idaho County Recycling (ICR) at its Grangeville site last Saturday, Oct. 12, with volunteers running steady with armfuls of cardboard. ICR operates at four locations: Grangeville and Cottonwood: open Saturdays, 9 -11 a.m.; Kooskia: Saturdays, 10 a.m.- noon; and Riggins: always open. Accepted are rinsed tin and aluminum cans; newspaper, inserts and magazines; cardboard; white and colored office paper; and certain types of e-waste. (Full details on ICR’s Facebook page). For information: Reyna Phillips, Grangeville, 208-451-4616; Liz Clark, Kooskia, 208-926-7231; Isaiah Williams, isaiahwxw@outlook.com; and Roy Akins, Riggins, 208-628-4101.

