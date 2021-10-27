Contested school board seats, city council positions, and a multimillion-dollar decision on bonding will be up in next Tuesday’s Nov. 2 elections.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and locations for each precinct, as well as sample ballots, are listed in this issue’s legals section. Only voters who reside within city limits or school trustee zones may vote in those specific races.
What are the contested races?
Mt. View School District 244
Running for trustee zone 3 are Vincent Rundhaug, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), Donald Alm and Bernadette Edwards; all of Grangeville. Seeking trustee zone 5 are Katrena Hauger and Kaylana (Katie) Matthews (incumbent) of Grangeville, and Larry Dunn of White Bird.
Cottonwood Joint School District 242
For trustee zone 5 (four-year term), running are Patricia Alfrey (incumbent), Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson, all of Ferdinand.
Grangeville water, wastewater revenue bonds
Residents of the city of Grangeville will be voting to approve or deny on two revenue bond issues: $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer. Approval on each is simple majority (50 percent plus one). If approved, the water bond would fund projects, including a new 150,000-gallon water tank and city well; and the sewer bond work would replace deteriorated line sections and upsize others, and reduce bottlenecks.
Cottonwood City Council
Two four-year terms are open, sought by Lynn Guyer and Keith Holcomb (both incumbents) and Brett Miller. One two-year term is open, sought by Debby A. O’Neill and Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus.
Kooskia City Council
Two four-year term positions are open, sought by Dannette Payton (incumbent), Tina Ulmer and Bill Amos.
Stites City Council
Two four-year positions are open, sought by Josh Bradley and Bonnie Shannon, incumbents; and Keith Schmidt. Of these, Shannon and Schmidt are write-in candidates.
For City of Stites residents, a polling station will not be open Nov. 2. Ballots have been sent by mail. If a Stites resident has not received a ballot, he or she may vote at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville.
White Bird
Running for one two-year term seat are Rob Beeson and Jacob Eller.
•
For elections questions, contact the Idaho County Elections Office, 208-983-2751, or online at www.idahocounty.org.
