Elected positions and tax levies will be decided at the polls next Tuesday, May 16.
Polls are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. A list of polling places, as well as sample ballots, are in this newspaper issue’s legals section, page 3B-4B. Voters can also go online for information to https://www.idahopublicnotices.com/.
The last day to vote in-person at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville is Friday, May 12.
Grangeville Rural Fire District
• Grangeville Rural Fire District is proposing a permanent override tax levy of $49,334, set to begin in fiscal year 2024. This would result in an additional tax of $15.61 per $100,000 in taxable property value, and would put the district’s new base budget at $100,000.
Purpose of the levy is to make permanent the district’s temporary two-year override levy, which voters approved in 2021.
For passage, a two-thirds majority of district voters must approve authorization. Currently, 1,426 registered voters are in the district.
Only those who physically reside within the district’s borders will decide on the matter.
Funds will be used for district costs and expenses, including maintenance, operation, repairs, equipment and staffing for providing fire protection. The district covers an approximate 50-square-mile patchwork area radiating outside from the Grangeville city limits.
Three school district levies will be decided by simple majority. Voters residing within these respective boundaries will decide on these issues.
Ballots provide line-item breakdowns on what the levies will go toward.
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242 is proposing a one-year, $200,000 supplemental levy.
• Salmon River Joint School District 243 is proposing a one-year $495,000 supplemental levy.
• Nezperce Joint School District 302 is proposing a one-year $445,000 supplemental levy.
• Syringa Hospital District: Three six-year-term trustee positions are open, sought by four people: Joel Cleary, Shireene Hale, Leta Strauss and Jerry Zumalt, all of Grangeville. Of the four, all but Cleary are incumbents.
• Cottonwood Highway District: One four-year-term commissioner position is open, sought by incumbent Douglas T. Johnson of Cottonwood, and Joel Wasem of Grangeville.
• Fenn Highway District: One four-year-term position is open, sought by Chris Brannon of Cottonwood, and incumbent Pat Meyer of Grangeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.