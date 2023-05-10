Voting booths pic
Contributed photo

Elected positions and tax levies will be decided at the polls next Tuesday, May 16.

Polls are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. A list of polling places, as well as sample ballots, are in this newspaper issue’s legals section, page 3B-4B. Voters can also go online for information to https://www.idahopublicnotices.com/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.