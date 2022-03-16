Patrons gave a resounding “No” to Mountain View School District 244’s $1.7 million levy vote Tuesday, March 8.
Saying no were 60.09% of those who voted, 1,753 votes, to 39.95% yes, 1,166 votes.
All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Idaho County Commissioners.
The controversial levy pitted the district’s patrons against one another as both sides of the voting public placed ads, signs and brochures in support of or against the levy throughout the past few weeks.
Breaking down the votes:
Overall, Idaho County saw a voter turnout of 43%. The highest turnouts were in Slate Creek 1 (66%) where 9 voted yes and 52 voted no; Kamiah (65%) with 7 yes and 13 no votes; Joseph (52%), 5 yes and 7 no; Lowell (51%), 15 yes and 25 no; Slate Creek 2 (48%) with 10 no and 24 yes; and Clearwater (47%) with 23 yes and 155 no.
Those precincts with the lowest voter turnout were Riggins at 0% (this precinct has six registered voters); Elk City (19%), with 12 yes and 43 no; Grangeville 2 (22%), 47 yes and 69 no; White Bird (23%), with eight yes and 74 no; and Grangeville 1 (24%), 65 yes and 80 no.
The remainder voted as follows: Stites (39%), 35 yes and 90 no; Kooskia (37%) with 128 yes and 343 no; Fenn (34%), 12 yes and 38 no; Harpster (30%), 21 yes and 66 no; Grangeville 4 (31%) with 132 yes and 126 no; Grangeville 5 (29%) with 143 yes and 125 no; Grangeville 3 (25%), 76 yes and 60 no.
Absentee ballots accounted for 784 votes with 418 yes and 363 no.
The five largest precincts, Grangeville 1-5, accounted for just 26.2% of the overall vote, with votes nearly even at 463 yes and 460 no.
Across the state, more than 40 levy and bond issues for school districts passed on March 8, while about five failed (listed here in this story: https://www.idahopress.com/news/local/school-elections-levies-for-nampa-caldwell-school-districts-pass/article.
