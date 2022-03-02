Mountain View School District 244 patrons will decide on a $1.7 million levy next Tuesday, March 8.
Early voting at the Idaho County Courthouse is available through March 4. Polling places for March 8 are listed on the Idaho County website: https://idahocounty.org/clerk-auditor/election-information/precincts-and-polling-places-3/.
Based on current conditions, the cost of the levy is about $147 for each $100,000 of Net Taxable Market Value. This would mean a homeowner with property valued at $300,000 would pay about $441 for the levy (a one-time fee for the current levy year).
MVSD 244 includes schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, with a combined student population of about 1,285. Financial information for the district, as well as levy news and updates, are available on its website: https://www.sd244.org.
Those who are 18 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of Idaho and Idaho County for at least 30 days are eligible to vote. Register on-line or at the courthouse. Voter day registration is available, but all documents need to be on hand. For details see https://idahocounty.org/clerk-auditor/election-information/voter-registration-and-faq/.
Due to press deadlines, election night results will not be in the March 9 issue; however, unofficial results will be available online the night of the election. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will be posted as soon as they are available. Information will also be in the March 16 print edition.
