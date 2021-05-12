Grangeville Rural Fire District
Patrons within the Grangeville Rural Fire District will be deciding on a two-year $100,000 special levy. If approved, by simple majority, this would allow the district to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000; currently, the district’s annual operating budget is approximately $45,000.
The increase would allow the district to defray costs for staffing, equipping and maintaining operations, starting in fiscal year 2022 and ending before fiscal year 2024.
(For background, see story in May 5 issue of the Free Press.)
To clarify confusion on sample ballots mailed out to district patrons last week, Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman stated these are only for reference and are not valid ballots.
To vote, district patrons who reside in the district can do this at their regular polling location on May 18.
Keuterville Highway District
For the Keuterville Highway District, voters will be deciding on the commissioner sub-district 1 position. Currently up for the four-year term are Brandon Poxleitner and David N. Poxleitner.
Greencreek Highway District
The Greencreek Highway District has a four-year seat open for commissioner sub-district 2. Running for the seat are Bowie L. Rose and write-in Justin L. Nuxoll. As Nuxoll is a write-in candidate, his name will not be on the ballot and will have to be filled in.
•
When getting ready to vote, the Idaho County Elections Office is reminding residents to vote at your regular polling location. A list of those locations, as well as sample ballots, are in this issue’s legal section.
Also, the last day to vote at the Idaho County Courthouse is this Friday, May 14.
