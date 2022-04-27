STITES — A vulnerable adult missing from Washington state since early November was safely recovered by the FBI in Stites earlier this month, and the victim’s mother is facing criminal charges.
On April 14, according to the FBI, Marisol Cortes, 31, from Battle Ground, Wash., was found by law enforcement, acting on a tip received as a result of a “seeking information” poster and media coverage.
According to the FBI’s Seattle field office, the victim’s mother, Martha Cortes, was arrested on state felony charges in connection to the incident.
Marisol is considered to be a vulnerable adult due to her medical conditions, including autism and epilepsy, which leave her with a full physical and mental disability. She was considered endangered because law enforcement officials believed she was being deprived of her required daily medications; a deprivation that reportedly may lead to grave harm or death.
According to the FBI, in early November 2021, Marisol was transported by an elderly family member from Washington to an unknown location after it was learned other family members were petitioning the court to gain custody of her. Family members initiated the court process after they began to believe that the individual caring for Marisol was unable and unwilling to appropriately care for her. The court agreed with the petition and subsequently appointed a new legal guardian for Marisol.
“The public’s assistance was instrumental in the outcome we had all hoped for,” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Voiret of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. “The tips generated from the public, and the quick action by our investigators and law enforcement partners led to Ms. Cortes being safely returned to her family, who can provide the care she requires.”
