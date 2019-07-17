GRANGEVILLE – A “Community Walk & Talk” event is set for Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. Those interested will meet at Pioneer Park, have a five-minute welcome and introduction to the program, hand out walking maps, and then take off. This Saturday event is open to all two- and four-legged participants and no sign-up is needed. Two Saturdays per month will be scheduled while weather permits. This is for all fitness levels and will be led by University of Idaho extension agent, Kirsten Jensen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.