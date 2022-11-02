The Idaho County board of commissioners approved an end to county dumpster service in the Warren area in the fall of 2023. The county currently operates a four-dumpster site under special use permit on Payette National Forest lands. Prior to the decision, commissioner Denis Duman described the ongoing problem of people dumping on the ground near the dumpsters. He said this is generally visitors to the area who don’t want to pay to dump items at Valley County’s facility. Duman said that in talking to Secesh residents they were disgusted by the conditions at the site.
Duman said Lakeshore Disposal, the solid waste contractor, has increased their rates for the dumpster service and has advised the county they will stop collecting items left on the ground.
