A Washington State man escaped injury following a rollover crash into the Lochsa River last Saturday, Oct. 20, approximately 10 miles east of Lowell.
No citations were issued to Rachid Bensultana, 40, of Clarkston, who suffered no apparent injuries.
The incident was reported at 4:52 p.m., according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) report. Bensultana was driving a 2003 Volvo V70 westbound when, around milepost 107, he stated he drifted onto the right shoulder on the curve and attempted to correct. At this point, the Volvo slid off the roadway sideways and went over the embankment, rolling over boulders approximately 30 feet until coming to rest on its side, partially submerged in the river.
Bensultana was wearing a seat belt.
ICSO Deputy Jason Hicks investigated the crash, assisted on scene by the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department. Wrecker services were provided by Jacksons Towing.
