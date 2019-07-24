Injury crash investigation restricting US95 traffic
A log truck blocks the Grangeville Main Street entrance onto U.S. Highway 95 as police investigate a crash at this location Wednesday morning, July 24, involving a motorcyclist.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m., July 25

LEWISTON -- Frederic J. Smith, 69, of Anacortes, WA, died this morning at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following a crash involving a logging truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville Main Street.

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m., July 24

 GRANGEVILLE -- A Washington State motorcyclist is in critical condition following this morning’s crash involving a logging truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville Main Street.

Frederic J. Smith, 69, of Anacortes, is currently being treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Investigation is continuing by Idaho State Police into the two-vehicle crash reported at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

According to ISP, Nicholas R. Bendawald, 39, of Emmett, was northbound on U.S. 95 near the intersection of Main Street/State Highway 13, driving a 1997 Kenworth tractor pulling a loaded 2011 Lincoln trailer. Smith was westbound on SH13, driving a black and maroon 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Smith was traveling with a group of other riders when the first rider pulled out onto southbound U.S. 95 from westbound SH13, Smith followed onto southbound U.S. 95 pulling out in front of Bendawald’s vehicle. Bendawald attempted to stop but was unable to, striking Smith.

An off-duty Meridian Fire Department deputy chief fire marshall was traveling through the area and arrived on scene, administering life saving measures to Smith. Smith was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, after which he was flown to Lewiston.

Smith was wearing a helmet and Bendawald was wearing a seatbelt. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3.5 hours. The Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic rerouting during that time.

GRANGEVILLE – Traffic is being diverted Wednesday morning, July 24, as Idaho State Police (ISP) investigates a motorcycle versus logging truck accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville’s Main Street.

As of 11 a.m. of this report, the as-yet unidentified motorcycle rider has been taken to Syringa Hospital, suffering from severe injuries, according to the Grangeville Police Department.

ISP is advising motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.

Traffic is currently restricted to one lane at the intersection with plans to detour highway traffic on the north and south ends of Grangeville. Investigators anticipate the scene will be closed for several hours.

Information at this time is the crash was reported around 10:05 a.m. when a northbound, fully loaded log truck struck a motorcycle at the intersection. CPR was initiated at the scene by a passerby with the Meridian Fire Department, and the victim was transported by Syringa Ambulance.

The logging truck is registered to Etchamendy Trucking, Inc., of Emmett.

ISP is leading the crash investigation. Initial response was provided by GPD and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Grangeville Public Works are being mobilized to assist with traffic control.

