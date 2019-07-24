GRANGEVILLE – Traffic is being diverted Wednesday morning, July 24, as Idaho State Police (ISP) investigates a motorcycle versus logging truck accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville’s Main Street.
As of 11 a.m. of this report, the as-yet unidentified motorcycle rider has been taken to Syringa Hospital, suffering from severe injuries, according to the Grangeville Police Department.
ISP is advising motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.
Traffic is currently restricted to one lane at the intersection with plans to detour highway traffic on the north and south ends of Grangeville. Investigators anticipate the scene will be closed for several hours.
Information at this time is the crash was reported around 10:05 a.m. when a northbound, fully loaded log truck struck a motorcycle at the intersection. CPR was initiated at the scene by a passerby with the Meridian Fire Department, and the victim was transported by Syringa Ambulance.
The logging truck is registered to Etchamendy Trucking, Inc., of Emmett.
ISP is leading the crash investigation. Initial response was provided by GPD and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
The Idaho Transportation Department and Grangeville Public Works are being mobilized to assist with traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.