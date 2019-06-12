COTTONWOOD – A Washington state man was injured in a two-vehicle rear-end collision on U.S. Highway 95 last Saturday, June 8.
John D. Smith, 44, of Chewelah, was transported by St. Mary’s Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
The crash was reported at 5:42 p.m., 1.5 miles north of Cottonwood at the Pierce Road intersection, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Phillip C. Niehenke, 22, of Colton, Wash., was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra northbound on U.S. 95 and braked to slow down and turn west onto Pierce Road. Smith was traveling behind, driving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van, and drove the left front corner of his vehicle into the right rear corner of the Sierra.
The Sierra stopped on Pierce Road while Smith lost control of the Town & Country, which continued across the highway, cross the centerline into the opposite lane before going off onto the shoulder and coming to rest along the roadside.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and airbags deployed in the Town & Country. A citation is pending for Smith for inattentive or careless driving. Dale’s Rescue Towing handled wrecker service for the Town & Country.
