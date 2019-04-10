Flowering rush: It’s not a problem invasive species in Idaho County, yet, and officials are asking the public to be vigilant to get ahead of infestations early.
According to the Idaho County Noxious Weed Department, flowering rush (Butomus umbellatus) may be found in lakes, ponds, reservoirs, wetlands and slow-moving rivers. Flowers grow as a single cluster on a round stalk that may be about three feet above the water; though in some areas the plants never flower. The leaves are triangular near the base and flatten toward the top. Leaves can grow above or below the water, and may twist at the tip.
Flowering rush is an issue in impeding or stopping use of the infested water body and can alter fisheries and reduce trout populations.
If flowering rush is spotted or suspected, contact Idaho County Weed Superintendent Connie Jensen-Blyth, 208-983-2667, cjensen-blyth@idahocounty.org , or Jeremey Varley, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, 208-332-8667, Jeremey.varley@isda.idaho.gov .
