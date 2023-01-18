The snowpack is well above normal throughout the state, and regionally near or above normal as of Jan. 1, according to the January Water Supply Outlook Report through the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho.

“The past two years clearly demonstrated that the snowpack isn’t the entire Idaho water supply story,” as quoted from the report. “Spring precipitation, the timing of snowmelt, soil moisture and shallow groundwater conditions play a major role in water supply, as well.”

