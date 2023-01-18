The snowpack is well above normal throughout the state, and regionally near or above normal as of Jan. 1, according to the January Water Supply Outlook Report through the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho.
“The past two years clearly demonstrated that the snowpack isn’t the entire Idaho water supply story,” as quoted from the report. “Spring precipitation, the timing of snowmelt, soil moisture and shallow groundwater conditions play a major role in water supply, as well.”
According to the report, the Clearwater experienced a warm and dry October that was followed by a cold November, which helped bolster the early season snowpack. December precipitation was approximately 100% of normal, and water year 2023 on Jan. 1 total precipitation was at approximately 90% of normal.
Snowpack ranges were from approximately 95 to 125% of normal for Jan. 1.
“Overall, the Clearwater Basin is off to a strong start this year,” according to the report, “and has almost reached 50% of the normal peak snowpack level.”
The report stated if precipitation continues at near normal levels, NRCS snow water equivalent (SWE) projections predict that snowpack will reach a near normal peak by April 1.
