The “high and dry” pattern that arrived in early January, according to state researchers, continued to dominate regional weather throughout February.
According to the March water supply outlook report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho, observations at many SNOTEL stations throughout central Idaho recorded a few tenths of an inch of precipitation, or in some cases, zero precipitation for the month of February. More active weather and much-needed precipitation arrived at the end of the month, and an atmospheric river event brought an extended period of precipitation to northern Idaho.
According to the NRCS, it is unclear how long into March the active weather pattern will last or how far south it will extend – a few weeks of active weather and mountain snow would go a long way toward building a healthier snowpack by April 1.
“Normal seasonal peak snowpack is still within reach for the Little Wood, Lost, Salmon, Clearwater and Panhandle basins,” said Daniel Tappa, Hydrologist-Data Collection Officer for NRCS Snow Survey in Idaho. “However, the ship has likely sailed on normal peak snowpack for our lower elevation southernmost basins (Owyhee, Bruneau) since these areas typically see peak snowpack in early March.”
For the Clearwater Basin — largely encompassing the North Central Idaho area — monthly precipitation was below normal, which was approximately 70% during February, and water year 2022 precipitation is approximately 100% of normal, according to the report.
Snowpack is also near normal at approximately 95% for March 1. Although the snowpack has near normal water content, snow density is above normal, according to the report, with many areas approaching ripe conditions. As snow warms to the melting point (0 degrees C), most of the meltwater is initially retained in the snowpack which increases its density. At the end of this process, the snowpack reaches a point, usually 40 to 45% density, where it is considered “ripe” and cannot retain any more liquid water. When a snowpack is ripe, any additional energy absorbed produces liquid water output, which then appears as runoff, infiltration, or evapotranspiration.
Snowpack ranges from around 70 to 100% of normal peak conditions, which typically occurs in early April, according to the report, but the above normal snow density may be hinting at an early snowmelt in the Clearwater.
Dworshak Reservoir is currently at 63% of its storage capacity, which is 95% of normal at this time of the year. Streamflow forecasts for the primary period are approximately 100 to 105% of normal at the 50% exceedance level for the Clearwater River Basin. NOAA’s Official 30-Day Outlook predicts increased chances of below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation for March.
