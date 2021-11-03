STITES — Work began this fall on a major update of the city of Stites water system. The project includes a new, larger water tank, replacement of water mains with six-inch lines, construction of looping mains and the replacement of all water meters.
A bolted steel water tank with a 170,000-gallon capacity will replace two existing smaller tanks which held a combined total of 90,000 gallons. In addition to providing an increased water supply, the taller profile of the new tank will provide greater water pressure, which is especially important for firefighting, according to Paul Jones, Stites maintenance supervisor.
“This will reduce staff work and increase efficiency,” said Jones. According to Jones, the new electronic water meters will be more accurate and will be readable from a computer in city hall instead of at each house. There are other problems with the current system, such as dead-end lines and undersized water mains. Jones explained that six-inch main lines is the minimum size for a water system. Some of the current lines are only two or four inches. Creating a looping system will eliminate stagnation and is beneficial for fire flow, stated Jones.
The total cost of the project will be $3.2 million dollars. A 40-year city bond loan, approved by Stites residents in 2019, will fund $972,000. The balance will be funded by grants from the Idaho Dept. of Commerce (Community Development Block Grant), Army Corps of Engineers and USDA Rural Development, according to Stites mayor, Gerald Cathey.
Cathey explained that one of the driving forces for the project is the aged system built in 1977. In addition, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has required the city to fix the roof on one of the tanks to protect water quality. Jones said that Rural Development would rather fund one big project than several smaller ones.
“Our goal is the same as DEQ’s providing safe drinking water for our public,” said Cathey.
Cathey explained that the cost to repay the bond will be assessed to the water customers in their water bills for the next 40 years. He acknowledged the rates for water customers will nearly double, a big increase. He expects them to increase by $21-$25 in addition to the current $25.70 monthly base rate beginning in May 2022. Cathey expects the project to set the city up for the future to provide safe, potable water and a more efficient public water system.
