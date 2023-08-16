GRANGEVILLE — Questions on election integrity, border control, to concerns about the Snake River dams, tax reform and the deep state: Idaho Congressman Russell Fulcher spoke to these and other issues at a presentation Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Grangeville Senior Center.
“In the last couple of years, with Democrats in control of the house, senate and White House, we took the full onslaught in challenges to our economy, our personal liberties, our social structure, our homeland security,” Fulcher said. Last November, “Americans sent some reinforcements, and we took the majority of the house,” and accomplished multiple tasks, from blocking IRS funding of 87,000 additional agents, reduced spending in areas, passed the Hyde Amendment (banning using federal Medicaid to cover almost all abortions), instigated investigations on the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden, and instituted the PAYGO system (requiring tax cuts and mandatory spending increases must be offset by tax increases or cuts in mandatory spending).
“Right now we have the power of the purse, and we also set the agenda, so it is night and day. In the last six months, it has improved significantly,” Fulcher continued. “Having said that, the biggest challenge we face as a nation is a good versus evil battle. There’s an entire perspective on life that is being promoted in Washington, D.C., that aren’t the values that I carry and that I think most of you carry.”
Fulcher expressed concern that “the biggest enemy is within,” with, for example, the woke agenda being pushed, notably in matters concerning the military’s budget, in socialist progressives driving many of the challenges the nation faces, flooding of illegals and homeland security threats across the southern border, and forcing transition to electric vehicles and shutting the fossil fuel industry down.
“We are our own worst enemy,” he said, “but there is hope.”
Approximately 60 people attended the hour and a half presentation last week, sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC), with Fulcher largely dedicating the time to answering attendee questions. A key concern that night raised by three people was on election integrity.
“Generally speaking, I want the feds out of the election business,” he said. “[Rep. Nancy] Pelosi has made three efforts to federalize the process and take it away from the states and counties. That is a recipe for disaster.”
Fulcher said there are problems in the system, as recognized by states themselves, notably Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Idaho, he said, violated its own election laws in mailing out ballots and extending election day into a week during the COVID pandemic. While there is not a clear solution, he favors establishing baseline rules and a common election date for states to abide by, “otherwise, I am opposed to the federal government taking it over.”
Questioned on the lower four Snake River dams, Fulcher said while he respects Rep. Mike Simpson’s work to address declining salmon runs, he said their removal would “decimate the Pacific Northwest.” He noted the dams provide “cheap, clean hydro power we depend on and the ag sector really needs,” transportation of products through the Port of Lewiston, and associated recreation and tourism benefits. He said he is having legislation drafted that only Congress can remove the dams as that action involved the appropriation of a large sum.
Newly elected ICRCC youth chair Tate Manley of Kamiah asked, “Since about 50% of revenue comes from income tax, what is a viable solution to help the taxing of America’s prosperity?”
“I think a flat tax,” Fulcher responded. “It’s simple and it’s much more fair than this series of gyrations we have, and a more reasonable one.” Doing so puts more money into personal pockets to put back into the economy, as well for small and large businesses, “and they’ll do a much wiser job distributing it than the “collective me” to come up with programs to redistribute it.”
Additional questions included on plans to provide computer chips were Taiwan to be overtaken by China, concerns with those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, mass protest, border control, digital currency, climate change and also the deep state.
“These are federal agencies, including the intelligence community, that have grown over the decades into large, self-sustaining organizations. Congress technically has oversight, but it is very inadequate,” Fulcher said, other than holding the purse strings. He is currently opposing funding for the 702 Program that legitimately surveils foreign enemies as, he said, it is being used illegally on U.S. citizens. Speaking on his opposition, “That’s a bad thing, because we need that, but they are not just using it on foreigners; they’re using it on Americans inappropriately.”
“If you want to know why all the vitriol against Donald Trump, that’s the answer there,” he continued. “The biggest threat to the system is a president who will take it on, and he did.... If you’re thinking of who to support in the next presidential cycle, and your priority is the corruption, I suggest you support Donald Trump because nobody is as good at going after them like he is.”
On climate change, “I just don’t buy into the overall position. I’m not saying there aren’t some shifts. This could be one of the biggest frauds perpetrated on civilizations across the planet,” and “This is a vicious way to gut the economy of the U.S.”
Fulcher spoke to the crowd on the importance of local involvement and local networking, which helps support his work in D.C., as well as holding him and his colleagues accountable.
“When you see something that myself or one of my colleagues has done that doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said, reach out, ask what’s the back story on this.”
Fulcher finished with an encouragement to the crowd:
“Unlike some struggles, there is no finish line, no goal; it’s an ongoing battle,” he said. “It was a struggle in the Revolutionary War, a struggle in the civil war. There will be struggle in 100 years. Don’t stop struggling. That’s where your involvement helps, and that’s where you’ll make progress over time.”
Russ Fulcher was spot on.
