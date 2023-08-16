Congressman Russell Fulcher talks with Senator Cindy Carlson photo

Congressman Russell Fulcher (right) talks with Idaho Dist. 7 Senator Cindy Carlson prior to an Aug. 3 presentation at the Grangeville Senior Center.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Questions on election integrity, border control, to concerns about the Snake River dams, tax reform and the deep state: Idaho Congressman Russell Fulcher spoke to these and other issues at a presentation Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Grangeville Senior Center.

“In the last couple of years, with Democrats in control of the house, senate and White House, we took the full onslaught in challenges to our economy, our personal liberties, our social structure, our homeland security,” Fulcher said. Last November, “Americans sent some reinforcements, and we took the majority of the house,” and accomplished multiple tasks, from blocking IRS funding of 87,000 additional agents, reduced spending in areas, passed the Hyde Amendment (banning using federal Medicaid to cover almost all abortions), instigated investigations on the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden, and instituted the PAYGO system (requiring tax cuts and mandatory spending increases must be offset by tax increases or cuts in mandatory spending).

People in attendance of Fulcher presentation photo

Approximately 60 people attended an Aug. 3 presentation by Congressman Russell Fulcher at the Grangeville Senior Center.

Chery
Chery

Russ Fulcher was spot on.

