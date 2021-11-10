GRANGEVILLE — “I’m running for governor because I want to do more to protect your freedom and your liberties that have been grossly and egregiously violated in the last year and half,” said Janice McGeachin.
The first-term lieutenant governor for Idaho spoke to more than 55 people at a nearly two-hour campaign stop at the Grangeville Senior Center Monday evening, Nov. 8, laying out her background and motivations for seeking the state’s top executive position, but mostly answering participants’ questions and listening to their concerns. This followed a stopover earlier that afternoon in Kamiah where she also met with residents and answered questions.
An Idaho Falls resident, married for 34 years with two adult children, and a small business owner, McGeachin reviewed her previous political experience, serving 10 years as a state representative. During this public service, she questioned the then Governor Dirk Kempthorne on raising taxes and growing government, pushed back on prosecuting midwives for delivering babies in rural Idaho, opposed the then education superintendent Tom Luna on implementing the Common Core push under the Obama administration, and voted against the crony education contract awards under former Governor Butch Otter.
“When Trump announced he was running for president, that got me interested in getting back in the process,” she said. She ran and won the lieutenant governor seat, noting “I was perfectly content to serve one or two terms, and go back to my private life.” For the first year, McGeachin said she and Governor Brad Little got along, but last year when COVID came into the state, she began disagreeing with his decisions.
“I disagreed from the beginning to shut down our state from a disease that is no fault of any one person, that robs families of their livelihoods, to be able to put food on the table, that we could not go to church while allowing liquor stores to be open.”
McGeachin said, as governor, she wants to do more to protect state sovereignty.
“We take more and more federal money, and that money always comes with strings attached,” she said. “When I ran for lieutenant governor, our state budget comprised 38 percent coming from the federal government. Today, three years later, it’s 45 percent of our state budget.”
She also wants to protect traditional and conservative values in Idaho, noting these are values she stands for, “as a conservative and a Republican, and I have a history to back that up.” These values are what make Idaho great, she said. “We want less government, we want government off our back, and want the ability to take care of ourselves.”
Much of the second half of the evening included audience questions, such as from a local smokejumper expressing frustration on facing being fired by saying no to the vaccination mandate, and so being unable to feed his family and pay his mortgage.
“We’re going to be axed because we said no, we stood for freedom,” he said. “So, we want to know where you stand?”
“I am opposed to any mandate on vaccination,” McGeachin said. As governor, and the vaccinations come through the executive branch for distribution, her solution is distribution in exchange for a consent form. “That way there is no regulation on business. The state stands in the gap instead of the federal mandate.”
McGeachin addressed election integrity, agreeing with a woman that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and said she has joined the call from Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers for a 50-state forensic audit, and decertification where needed.
“This is not a partisan issue. This is an integrity issue,” she said, and has approached every member of the Idaho Legislature to sign on. “We have 12 signed on to this effort, and Rep. [Priscilla] Giddings is one of them.
Giddings (R., White Bird) announced earlier this year her run for the lieutenant governor seat in the 2022 election.
On McGeachin’s race, one man addressed the three-way race she is in, with challengers to Little, noting that if all three do well, no one believes any of them will beat him. He asked whether the candidates have discussed this and encouraged others to drop out?
“The people in Idaho agree we need one united effort on the conservative side to beat Gov. Little,” McGeachin said. “From our internal poll, with a united effort we will have a new governor, but we need to be united and not have that vote split.” She said she has talked to one of the candidates, but there is no talk on anyone dropping out. She explained to do so, this would need to be agreed between all three, on numbers of the leading candidate yet to be determined in two or more months of electioneering to come. She added that her campaign’s internal polling shows, “my race is the only one that has the numbers to beat Gov. Little.”
“We can do this. We can win and we can turn the trajectory around. We can work to right the ship,”McGeachin said. “And we must. We don’t have another election left because if we don’t do it now, our state will turn blue, I promise you that. Even though we have a lot of people serving with big Rs on their names, we have purple policies working their way into Idaho.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.