GRANGEVILLE — Continuing with the Free Summer Concert Series, the group “We’re Missing Parts” will play this Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m., at Pioneer Park.
We’re Missing Parts is a three-piece band from Idaho County, featuring acoustic blues and more, with John Henderson on harmonica and vocals, Thomas Simpson on bass, and Gordon Talley on guitar and vocals. The group brings high energy with a sprinkling of humor and 150 years of performance experience.
The Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Donations will be accepted to offset costs. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the concert.
The final concert in the series will be held Aug. 5 and will feature The B-Sides, with classic rock out of Moscow/Lewiston.
