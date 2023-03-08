2019 fatal airplane crash photo

Remains of a single-engine aircraft that crashed Aug. 11, 2019, up Harris Ridge outside Kooskia. Surveying the scene is then-Det. Brian Hewson, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — Pilot actions while maneuvering through a regional storm event are cited as factors in a 2019 double-fatality aircraft crash outside Kooskia, according to a final report released by the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB).

Carl Lindros, 83, and Joanne Lindros, 81, of Santa Barbara, Calif., died Aug. 11, 2019, when their single-engine Lancair IV N350CL crashed on Harris Ridge, three miles east of Kooskia. With Carl as pilot, the pair left Polson Airport, Mont., that morning, en route to Sacramento.

