KOOSKIA — Pilot actions while maneuvering through a regional storm event are cited as factors in a 2019 double-fatality aircraft crash outside Kooskia, according to a final report released by the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB).
Carl Lindros, 83, and Joanne Lindros, 81, of Santa Barbara, Calif., died Aug. 11, 2019, when their single-engine Lancair IV N350CL crashed on Harris Ridge, three miles east of Kooskia. With Carl as pilot, the pair left Polson Airport, Mont., that morning, en route to Sacramento.
According to the seven-page NTSB report, weather radar imagery of the area at the the time of the crash reported light to heavy precipitation moving northeast, with one-half inch hail detected about 15 minutes before the accident.
Area residents reported heavy rain and lightning at the time; one reported seeing “a flash of light and an explosion from the accident site location and thought that it was a lightning strike,” and another “remembered hearing an airplane’s engine revving up and down, as if it were straining.”
Probable cause of the accident, according to the NTSB was, “the pilot’s failure to maintain airspeed while maneuvering in an area of precipitation and reduced visibility, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and spin and loss of airplane control.”
No witnesses reported seeing the accident, which was discovered when local and state fire crews were dispatched to the scene for a wildfire believed started due to the lightning storm. Upon arrival, responders discovered the crash site, with the debris field reported approximately 180 feet long and 100 feet wide. According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report at the time, fire had consumed all but four feet of wing of the aircraft.
