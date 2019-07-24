KOOSKIA – “We are so honored to represent Kooskia Days and this community,” Wayne and Barbara Weathers agreed.
The couple has owned the Kooskia Feed and Supply store for 30 years in August.
“Moving here from California was a little bit of a culture shock at first,” Barbara smiled. “But making good friends here changed that and makes everything else worthwhile.”
The couple moved here when their daughter was 15 and their son 4. They both attended Clearwater Valley High School. Their daughter and her family live in California now and their son and his family in Liberty Lake, Wash. The Weathers have four grandsons in all. Wayne’s mother is close by in Kamiah.
Prior to moving to the area, Wayne worked for Detroit Diesel and Barbara was a stay-at-home mom.
“Running a small-town business definitely keeps you busy,” Wayne said.
He and Barbara run the Main Street store full time but occasionally get away for a weekend.
“After 30 years, we’re seeing several generations in the store,” Wayne said.
“Yes, we’ve seen so many families grow up,” added Barbara.
In true feed store fashion, the store is also home to Pearl the Cat and dogs, Bella and Zelda.
Pearl, a gray, orange and white calico, has greeted customers for the past decade.
“Wayne found her at the Dumpster when she was just tiny enough to fit in his hand,” Barbara gestured.
Little grey cairn mix, Zelda, helps herself to the store’s bulk dog biscuit box; however, when it gets down too far, she looks to Wayne for help.
“There you go,” he said after raking up a small mountain in the box so she could reach them. She took one and trotted back under the counter. She is also a rescue dog.
Bella, the German Shepherd, is also a rescue of sorts, found out on the highway toward Kamiah and then purchased from the owners.
“She’s kind of spoiled and she is a little shy around people, so she stays in the back room,” Barbara said. “Wayne really fell in love with her when she was first brought to us.”
At home, the couple also has cows and chickens and raises a garden. They enjoy camping, golfing and shooting. Barbara also sells her handmade jewelry at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market, in the store and at a few additional events throughout the year.
“This is home, here at the store, and it’s home on Tahoe Ridge,” they said. “It’s a good place to be with good people.”
