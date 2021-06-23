GRANGEVILLE — “The Webb award is presented annually to those in the community who exemplify a spirit of philanthropy, and by this example, guide and encourage Grangeville residents to give back to this community,” Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) board of directors chair Andrea Solberg spoke to the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) members Monday evening, June 14.
“It is my honor to present the 2021 Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award to the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department,” Solberg said, handing the award to chief Bob Mager.
“This is amazing,” Mager smiled. “It’s not very often I don’t have words. This is definitely an honor.”
The Webbs were lifelong Grangeville supporters who, upon their death, bequeathed nearly $6 million from their estate to benefit the community.
“What the Webbs left this community has allowed us to do so many things we never thought possible,” Mager said.
Solberg told the GVFD members they “provide an essential service to our community and we greatly appreciate the volunteer time, talent and resources you give.”
Mager has served as chief of the department for five years and has been with GVFD 27 years in all.
Unlike many other philanthropic organizations that have trouble recruiting and retaining volunteers, GVFD is full with 21 members, ranging in ages from early 20s up to 60-ish.
“We’re kind of an odd group that just fits together like a family,” Mager laughed. “This is a heck of a group to get to work with.”
Grangeville fire department is two entities, but only one department: GVFD and Grangeville Rural Fire Department. Assistant chief is Brian Perry and second assistant is Jared Andrews. They have training meetings every second and fourth Mondays throughout the year, where they do everything from driving trucks and pumping water through the engines, to outfitting in air masks and preplanning buildings for how they would fight them if they were on fire.
GVFD has two main community events each year: the fireworks display each Fourth of July, and the antique Santa truck each Christmas season. They also host the fishpond at Heritage Square during Border Days.
With the Webb award came a monetary amount of $250 and a permanent plaque for the firehouse. GCF board members Solberg, Mary Jahn, Pat Bird. Laurie Eckert, Carla Wilkins and Jane Spencer were all on hand to present the award.
Grangeville Community Foundation is an affiliate of Idaho Community Foundation and was created in 2012 by the people of Grangeville for the people of Grangeville. The purpose is to provide an endowment fund, a permanent savings account, for the community. Since its inception, GCF has raised nearly $400,000 through more than 150 mostly local donors. In the past nine years, it has granted approximately $70,000 to Grangeville organizations.
