GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Commissioners approved awarding a contract for $19,157 to Graney Ranch for control of Turkish thistle in the lower half of the White Bird Battlefield area. Joe Slichter, Idaho County Weed superintendent explained that Turkish thistle (Carduus cinerus) is an invasive species, relatively new to Idaho. Since it is a fall emergent species, it is a timing issue to move forward with the project quickly.
A separate weed control project – the Teepee Springs Vegetation Management Project – drew the ire of area resident Betsy Morris. After describing her objections to the project Morris asked the commissioners to stop the project.
The Teepee Springs project is proposed by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) in response to a grant application from Idaho County, according to the draft environmental assessment. Public notice of the comment period for the assessment has appeared in legal notices in the Idaho County Free Press each week from Oct. 20 – Nov. 17 and described in articles in both the Clearwater Progress (Oct. 21) and Idaho County Free Press (Oct. 20).
The legal notice describes the Teepee Springs project as “treating approximately 640 acres of county and private property to control invasive plants and riparian corridor restoration.” The project is located in the Lake Creek drainage tributary to the Salmon River, upstream of Riggins. The project area is located on a portion of the 2015 Teepee Springs wildfire and is eligible for FEMA funding due to fire effects.
“I think it’s an unconstitutional use of federal money,” said Morris, whose concerns focused primarily on her views of federal government overreach and the dangers of chemicals for treating weeds. She believes in limited government and less taxes.
Morris also described human health and environmental concerns from the use of glyphosate and other chemicals listed in the FEMA environmental assessment. Morris asked the commissioners to stop the project, saying, “We have to stop it, and this is a place to start. We’re contributing to a major problem.”
Commissioner Skip Brandt acknowledged her concerns with chemicals but said, “I just don’t know, as a society, what we do without herbicides.” Slichter confirmed that private lands in the project area will not be sprayed if the landowners don’t want them treated.
Brandt stated that the private landowners don’t want weeds. “We are not going to tell them they can’t spray weeds [on their own property], this is Idaho County.” He added, “that would be government overreach.”
Brandt encouraged Morris to make comments to FEMA about the project. “It’s not really our decision,” he said.
