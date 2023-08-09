Larry Marcum photo

Larry Marcum is pictured in a previous Elk City Days parade.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

ELK CITY — Get ready for the Wild West Show of a lifetime.

Thanks to Elk City resident Larry Marcum and “The Elk City Gang,” the wild west shows will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at Marcum’s “No Name Town,” on Main Street, next to the post office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.