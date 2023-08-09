ELK CITY — Get ready for the Wild West Show of a lifetime.
Thanks to Elk City resident Larry Marcum and “The Elk City Gang,” the wild west shows will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at Marcum’s “No Name Town,” on Main Street, next to the post office.
“We do some short skits in the parade, too, but don’t worry — we only use blanks in our guns,” he emphasized.
Marcum previously worked in Chandler, Ariz., Southern California and some other areas as an actor and stuntman. He did a stint in the Navy but always came back to his love: the wild west.
“I purchased an old town front and have it set up on my property,” he said. He also offers a photo area with costumes and props that visitors are welcome to take advantage of.
And it’s all free to the public.
“I do this because I enjoy it and I like to make people happy and have fun,” he said.
Marcum and his wife moved to Elk City five years ago after he suffered a heat stroke in Nevada and was encouraged to find a cooler climate.
“This is what I love to do, and I want to continue to do it until I cannot walk anymore,” he said.
He also interweaves gun safety and history into his shows and said there’s a story behind each piece of his memorabilia.
His town, which lights up at night, includes an “exploding” outhouse, jailhouse, water trough, hand pump and even a prisoner uniform, among other costumes.
“Each year as soon as the snow melts here, I open it up and people are welcome to come in,” he invited.
Marcum said one of his favorite characters to play is a drunk — “But I don’t even drink!” he laughed.
The skits are all broadcast over a loudspeaker system and actors wear lapel mics.
“We want people to have fun, but also know it’s not real — it’s all make-believe,” he said. “I hope everyone will stop by.”
For updates, see The Elk City Gang on Facebook.
