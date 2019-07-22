GRANGEVILLE – The City of Grangeville is asking residents to conserve their water usage following a municipal well that went down Sunday night, July 21.
Park Well, located at Soroptimist Park, is the second of two city wells to go out of service this summer. The first was in late June, Eimers Well, on the west end of town. With these wells down, this leaves three to service municipal water needs.
“We are not rationing, at this point,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
The city is asking residents to irrigate when necessary and to reduce the amount of irrigation time, and to monitor usage (sprinklers overshooting lawns into the street, for example) to avoid wastage.
Cause for both well issues is still undetermined, awaiting an inspection crew with a crane to pull open the casings. So far, electrical problems have been ruled out as the cause in both incidents.
In the interim, the city will also be reducing its irrigation usage and monitoring water consumption on public parks.
“And we’re asking everyone to do their part,” Kennedy said.
