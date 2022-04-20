GRANGEVILLE — Conducted April 7-8, southeast of Grangeville, the Southfork Rx prescribed burn accomplished 3,500 acres of an estimated 5,500 acres for the project.
According to Jim Wimer, public affairs specialist, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, most of this was accomplished that Thursday, with Friday being more of a “clean-up” burn day due to weather conditions materializing as expected. Smoke was present in the vicinity Friday morning, but dissipated quickly in the early afternoon. No holding concerns or issues were reported during the weekend, and entire area is now covered with a layer of snow.
The burn was reported a success for removing accumulated natural fuels and limiting existing tree mortality, and should improve wildlife habitat.
“All together, I would conclude that this was a well-timed prescribed fire that took a lot of effort and coordination by the Salmon River Ranger District to take advantage of a very small window of opportunity before spring weather changed the conditions again,” he said.
