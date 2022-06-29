GRANGEVILLE — Bidding for three Idaho county-owned lots 11, 12, 13 in Block I, ended with Tera Wells-Sanford paying $3,500 for approximately 0.43 acres in Kooskia. The land is located west of the South Fork Clearwater River, adjacent to Thenon Street, near the new Simmons Sanitation site. The lots, located on the river side of the dike, are split by a river channel that forms a cottonwood-covered island.
The auction took place during the June 21 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, following the posting of required legal notices. Idaho County Treasurer Abbie Hudson explained the county acquired the land in 1961 through a tax deed. Idaho Code Section 31-808 provides authority for counties to auction land acquired through tax deed. Hudson did not find a record that the county had previously offered the land for auction.
The board of commissioners also accepted a $750 offer from Wells-Sanford to purchase adjacent lots (9, 10, 14 and a portion of 8) totaling 0.34 acres for $750. The county received no bids when they offered these lots for auction in 2021. Under Idaho Code Section 31-808, once the county has offered a tax deed property for auction, the commissioners may consider any offer at any time without further public notice.
The commissioners approved the auction for lots 11, 12 and 13 at their May 31 meeting after Wells-Sanford made an offer to buy the property.
