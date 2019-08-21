GRANGEVILLE - Judge Gregory FitzMaurice granted a motion from the defense to postpone from September to January the trial of two Greencreek sisters accused of attempting to contract the murder of their neighbor.
Debra Wensman, 50, and Doris Wensman, 46, were arrested on Jan. 24 after allegedly trying to hire an undercover law enforcement officer to kill their neighbor.
Randall Barnum, who represents the Wensmans, explained in his motion to postpone the trial that an expert witness is unavailable until January.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor argued that the situation is adversely affecting people involved and that he was prepared to go to trial in September.
A protective order intended to keep the Wensmans away from the alleged intended victim and family is in place, but MacGregor said there have been unverified allegations of violations against the order.
The Wensmans have been free on $100,000 bail each. The trial is now set for Jan. 8.
