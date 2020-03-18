A plea agreement has been reached with two Greencreek sisters, arrested last year for allegedly attempting to contract the murder of a neighbor.
Debra B. Wensman, 51, and Doris G. Wensman, 48, are charged with criminal solicitation for murder. Sentencings for the pair are set for May 20 in District Court.
Charges against the Wensmans resulted following an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigation in January 2019, initiated by a citizen report that he was approached by Doris to commit the murder of their neighbor, Edward Stubbers. That Jan. 24, an ICSO deputy went undercover to meet with the Wensmans who are alleged to offered him cash and a firearm to commit the murder, after which the pair was arrested.
According to investigators, the suspected cause for the solicitation attempts was the Wensmans believed they were being harassed and spied upon by their neighbors, with the intent to get them to leave their property.
In an agreement reached last Monday, March 9, the pair will plead guilty to an amended charge of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, and a second criminal solicitation charge against Doris will be dismissed.
Maximum penalties for this assault charge are 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
In the agreement, the Wensmans would be sentenced to serve a minimum four years and a maximum of 10 in prison; however, the court would place the pair on retained jurisdiction with the Idaho Department of Correction for 365 days. Following this, the pair will be recommended for either probation or to serve their prison sentence. If approved by the court, the pair would be placed on supervised probation for seven years. As part of that probation, the Wensmans would apply for acceptance into mental health court, enter into a no-contact order with 11 individuals connected with the case, and not reside within 150 miles of Greencreek.
According to court documents, the agreement is conditional on its acceptance by the court; if any part is rejected, the Wensmans have the option to withdraw their guilty pleas, and jury trials will be set on their original charges.
Debra is represented by attorney John R. Kormanik, and Doris is represented by attorney Charles F. Peterson.
