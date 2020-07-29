Sentenced last week in the 2019 case for attempting to contract the murder of their neighbor, sisters Debra and Doris Wensman were placed on probation, with a maximum 10-year prison sentence suspended.
In a video conference from Nezperce last Friday, July 24, District Court Judge Gregory FitzMaurice ordered Debra, 51, and Doris, 48, to serve a minimum of four years fixed and six years indeterminate with the Idaho Department of Correction. However, FitzMaurice suspended the sentence, and as part of the terms of their probation, the pair must pursue mental and behavioral health programs, which would include evaluation for short-term inpatient treatment.
Now residing in Boise, having sold their Greencreek property, the Wensmans were ordered to reside and stay in their present residence for a four-month period, leaving only for medical and attorney appointments, and weekly grocery store trips.
A seven-year no-contact order was also imposed on the Wensmans for victims in the case, a $2,500 civil penalty, along with $245.50 in court costs
According to a July 25 Lewiston Tribune article, the problem with sentencing the sisters to a rider program in the state penitentiary, as Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor recommended, FitzMaurice said, is that there is a serious shortage of mental health treatment resources in the prisons and there is no guarantee that the Wensmans could receive the treatment and therapy they need.
What’s more, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Idaho Department of Correction has limited admittance to the state prisons. County jails are filling up and it’s unlikely the Wensmans could even begin serving a rider term in less than three or four months.
In the meantime, they would be without treatment or supervision, according to the Tribune.
The Wensmans were sentenced on a charge of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, amended from criminal solicitation for murder as per a plea agreement reached in March.
Charges against the Wensmans resulted following an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigation in January 2019, initiated by a citizen report that he was approached by Doris to commit the murder of their neighbor, Edward Stubbers. That Jan. 24, an ICSO deputy went undercover to meet with the Wensmans who are alleged to offered him cash and a firearm to commit the murder, after which the pair was arrested.
According to investigators, the suspected cause for the solicitation attempts was the Wensmans believed they were being harassed and spied upon by their neighbors, with the intent to get them to leave their property.
The Wensmans were represented by attorney John Robert Kormanik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.