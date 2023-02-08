‘Help wanted’ signs are a common sight adorning the windows of many businesses since 2020. What has caused this workforce shortage? According to an economist, the reason is a smaller workforce trying to fill a larger, retiring workforce.

“The Covid pandemic hit during a demographic change,” said Sam Wolkenhauer, Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) economist for northern Idaho, at the Jan. 25 IDL Zoom webinar. He went on to explain Covid happened to coincide with a change in the workforce of many of the Baby Boomer generation retiring. “The labor force decline is due to demographics, the increase in retirements.”

