‘Help wanted’ signs are a common sight adorning the windows of many businesses since 2020. What has caused this workforce shortage? According to an economist, the reason is a smaller workforce trying to fill a larger, retiring workforce.
“The Covid pandemic hit during a demographic change,” said Sam Wolkenhauer, Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) economist for northern Idaho, at the Jan. 25 IDL Zoom webinar. He went on to explain Covid happened to coincide with a change in the workforce of many of the Baby Boomer generation retiring. “The labor force decline is due to demographics, the increase in retirements.”
“April of 2020, during the pandemic, saw a dramatic drop [in the workforce],” said Wolkenhauer. “However, Idaho, unlike other states, bounced back quicker [in its workforce].”
While this looks to be a good thing at first glance, it does not tell the whole story. As, according to Wolkenhauer, “There are not a lot of extra workers in Idaho. A lot of people are transferring from one department to another within a firm or company.”
“A lot of people are switching from one job to another, leaving vacancies behind,” he added.
Wolkenhauer emphasized the primary issue for the workforce in America is an increase in retirees, the Baby Boomers (about 71 million in population), who made up a large percentage of the workforce. That generation is followed by the smaller Gen. X (about 66 million), the Millennials (about 72 million), and Gen. Z (67 million).
“We’re transitioning to a smaller demographic, the smaller generations of X and the Millennials,” he said. “As the Baby Boomers retire, we are now facing a smaller workforce.”
Other issues contributing to worker shortages, according to Wolkenhauer, are teen work rates, people dealing with substance abuse or disability issues, skill level mismatches and not enough childcare. He said regarding lack of childcare, one parent must stay at home, so fewer households are double income.
“Teen work rates are down, and their work stability is down,” Wolkenhauer said. “Because work wages are high and workers are in demand, they can transfer easily from one job to another. They seem to be treating jobs like a gig.”
“Employers are getting aggressive in getting employees, so they are offering higher wages,” he continued. “Inflation is starting to come down, but prices are going to remain up because of these now higher wages.”
Another issue specific to Idaho is the loss of its younger population.
“Idaho has lost about 10 percent of its Millennial generation as they have gone out of state to attend college,” said Wolkenhauer. “It’s important we keep young people around here to work. More people are aging out of the Idaho labor force [around age 65] than aging into the workforce [around age 18].”
“The elderly population is growing in Idaho, while the younger population is declining,” he continued. “Even if Covid had not happened, we still would have seen this issue.”
“For states like Idaho, most of the growth in population is from residents from other states,” Wolkenhauer commented. “National census is near zero growth.”
“A demographic transition is straining the economy and is now coming in to roost,” he said. “We don’t have any experience in this country with mass retirements. That is a painful transition.”
He said other countries have already entered this period of a larger population leaving the workforce and being replaced by a smaller one, such as the European Union (EU) and China.
“When China adopted its infamous one-child parent policy, this has had a major impact on their economy,” said Wolkenhauer. “They are facing a huge collapse in their workforce because they are missing a majority of the people in the main working age.” He added that China is looking into more automation to deal with its workforce shortage.
Unlike America, Wolkenhauer states the Baby Boomer generation of the EU had fewer children. “In the EU, the Baby Boomer generation had an average of one child, which has caused a shrinking labor force in Europe. There are less people available to fill jobs,” he said.
The webinar was concluded with a short Q&A; here are a couple:
“What is the potential plan [for Idaho] to deal with this?” one attendee inquired.
“I can’t speak directly to this, but our office does report to the state, and they are aware of this,” replied Wolkenhauer.
“Is America thinking of more automation, like China?” asked another attendee.
“America has not had the dramatic age demographic change as rapidly as other countries, so there is not a lot of automation here yet,” Wolkenhauer said.
Earlier, at the beginning of the webinar, Kandi Rudd, from the Pocatello IDL office, said the IDL plans to have webinars throughout the year, every other month. Rudd also commented at the end of the webinar that approximately a hundred people had attended it.
