White Bird Days, Rodeo on tap for weekend

WHITE BIRD – With the theme of “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” White Bird Days and Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.

The rodeo starts Friday at the White Bird Rodeo Arena, six miles south of White Bird on U.S. Highway 95 at Twin Bridges. Steer riding is set for 6:15 p.m. with the rodeo at 6:30 p.m.

The rodeo will also take place Saturday, 4 p.m. for the stick horse race, 4:45 p.m. for steer riding followed by the rodeo at 5 p.m. Olson’s mini bulls will also be at the rodeo this night, and the calf scramble will take place in two age groups: ages 3-7 and 8-12.

Cost for rodeo tickets is $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 6 through 12, with 5 and younger getting in free. Programs are $1 each. Stock is provided by Superior Rodeos, LLC.

White Bird Days is set for Saturday, starting with cowboy breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the IOOF Hall with hot cakes, ham, eggs and beverage. Grand marshals Mike and Marlene Heath and queen Kaylee Page will lead the 11 a.m. parade. Parade entries, call Barb Lowe at 208-839-2444.

The queen’s luncheon will follow the parade at the IOOF Hall. Vendors will be set up downtown and music and dancing will be available in the evenings. Additional events for families and children will also be available during the weekend.