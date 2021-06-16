WHITE BIRD — Let ‘er rip at the White Bird Rodeo and Days set for this weekend, June 18 and 19.
The event will celebrate its 32nd year with a full slate of rodeo events Friday and Saturday.
Announce Lee Daggitt will welcome all the anticipated rodeo events including rough stock, ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, pee wee barrels, youth barrels and local team roping. Olson’s miniature bulls will also be featured both days.
The rodeo will be held at the White Bird Rodeo Arena, six miles south of White Bird on U.S. Highway 95 at Twin Bridges. The rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. each night, Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19. Concessions will be offered and parking for persons with disabilities will be available. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and those 5 and younger get in free. Programs are $1.
White Bird Days celebration is set for Saturday, June 19. The cowboy breakfast will be held at the IOOF Hall from 7 to 10 a.m. The “Back with a Bang” parade is on tap for 11 a.m. and will be led by White Bird Rodeo Queen Elli Klapprich and grand marshals Al and Cheryl Bolden.
Parade entries can call 208-451-4658 or e-mail dehning1980@msn.com. Klapprich will host the queen’s luncheon for all visiting royalty members at the IOOF Hall following the parade. Additional activities, including music and vendors, will take pace downtown throughout the day and evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.