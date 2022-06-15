WHITE BIRD — The annual White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days celebration is set for Father’s Day weekend, June 17 and 18.
Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. The rodeo is held at the White Bird Rodeo Arena on Rodeo Drive, six miles south of White Bird on U.S. Highway 95 and Twin Bridges.
Ranch bronc, steer wrestling, peewee barrels, youth barrels, local team roping, and mini bulls will all be included in the two-day event; mini ponies will be Saturday only. Announcer is Randall Eschler. Concessions will be available at the rodeo and parking for persons with disabilities.
Adult tickets are $10 each; kids 6-12 are $5 each; 5 and younger get in free. Programs are $1.
The White Bird Days celebration will be Saturday, June 18, starting with the 11 a.m. parade, “The Roaring ‘20s.” To enter the parade, call 208-451-4658 or e-mail dehning1980@msn.com. White Bird Days will offer a street dance both Friday and Saturday on Main Street, starting at 8 p.m., with the Jason Perry Band. This is for all ages. Funds raised during White Bird Days go toward the Medical and Relief fund that assists community members in their time of need.
The Salmon River Art Guild will hold its annual “Round Robin” painting event on June 18 at the park. Seven artists will take turns painting a historical scene and one person will take it home at 3 p.m. The painting begins at 9 a.m., and runs until 2 p.m. Viewers can watch the progress of the painting and enjoy the other festivities of White Bird Days.
White Bird Rodeo Queen is 16-year-old Grangeville High School junior Elli Klapprich. The Queen’s Luncheon will follow the parade at the IOOF Hall. A variety of activities, concessions, and music will be available downtown.
